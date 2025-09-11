Now shipping: The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2026

Now shipping from the August Publications offices: The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2026 for Arizona and Florida, in print, Kindle, B&N Nook, Kobo, Google Play and Apple Books versions.

After a cold, harsh winter, spring training is essential to baseball fans everywhere. Nothing encapsules the renewing spirit of baseball like spring training, when the baseball world preps for another season, when rookies fight for roster spots, and veterans prep for another campaign. Every team in spring training has a shot to contend for a title, as life on the diamond begins anew.

The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2026 / Florida covers the Grapefruit League by region: Gulf Coast (where the Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, Minnesota Twins, and Tampa Bay Rays train), greater Tampa Bay (where the Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies, and Toronto Blue Jays train), and the Port St. Lucie/Jupiter/Palm Beach area (where the Houston Astros, Miami Marlins, New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, and Washington Nationals train). We also include coverage of other sports, the wide variety of college baseball venues within an easy drive of training sites, notable historic baseball destinations throughout Florida, and an overview of offerings in Orlando, a popular spring-training destination for fans of all teams.

Changes for the 2026 spring-training season are highlighted, including renovations to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium and new ballpark amenities, as well as coverage of the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Each chapter features:

Best seats in each ballpark, whether you want comfort, shade, accessibility or autographs

Ballpark tips

Must-sees before and after the games, including local baseball attractions and sports bars

Training information, to plan a trip before the games start

Information on new and renovated ballparks

Travel tips: Low fares at nearby airports, alternative routes (beat the traffic!) and freeway shortcuts

College games: create your own day-night doubleheaders

Points of interest for the baseball history fan

Order The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2026 / Florida exclusively from August Publications in print, Kindle, Apple Books, B&N Nook, Google Play and Kobo versions.

The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2026 / Arizona covers the 15 Cactus League teams playing out of 10 training camps: American Family Fields of Phoenix (Milwaukee Brewers), Camelback Ranch-Glendale (Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers), Goodyear Ballpark (Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians), Hohokam Stadium (Oakland Athletics), Peoria Stadium (San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners), Salt River Fields at Talking Stick (Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies), Scottsdale Stadium (San Francisco Giants), Sloan Park (Chicago Cubs), Surprise Stadium (Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers), and Tempe Diablo Stadium (Los Angeles Angels). Also included: Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and the two ballparks housing the major college programs in Phoenix: Arizona State University and Grand Canyon University. For those who follow their teams: exhibition games in Las Vegas.

Order The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2026 / Arizona directly from August Publications in print, Kindle, Apple Books, B&N Nook, Kobo and Google Play versions.