American Association adds Rapsodo Stadium in-game data tools

MLB Partner League American Association is adding real-time metrics via the first device designed to provide live, in-game data: Rapsodo Stadium.

Rapsodo Stadium units have been installed in the American Association’s Milwaukee Milkmen and Lincoln Saltdogs ballparks, as well as four MLB facilities, with more rollouts to come this fall in preparation of the 2023 season.

The two organizations partnered last year to bring Rapsodo’s technology, education, analytics support, and testing access to American Association teams to further enhance the players’ skills and highlight the league’s talent. With the launch of the new product, the American Association’s has expanded its partnership into a new three-year agreement to make Rapsodo its exclusive provider of in-game data. By using Rapsodo’s full suite of products, players and coaches can reference the same metrics to precisely analyze how an athlete’s performance translates from practice to in-game.

Rapsodo Stadium works by placing two dual-stereo camera systems across the field to track 100 percent of the ball flight. This completely optical approach is similar to those used in MLB ballparks and produces the same professional grade data, but is made to be accessible to more levels of play. Rapsodo Stadium will provide the same hitting and pitching data Rapsodo’s practice tools are known for, while providing an in-game measurement tool for a one-to-one comparison of data. The device will capture the full 3D rotation of the ball, as well as provide seam orientation for the first time. Beyond data measurement, Rapsodo’s Stadium application functions as a digital bookkeeping tool, providing players, coaches, and scouts fully matched in-game data as well as in-game outcomes to see cause and effect.

“Rapsodo has been adding value to baseball and softball practice for years, ultimately becoming a well-trusted source across the industry that all 30 MLB teams rely on,” said Batuhan Okur, Founder and CEO of Rapsodo, via press release. “The addition of Rapsodo Stadium will round out our current product offerings and elevate the user experience all together. Using our technology in both areas will help to seamlessly identify specific strengths and weaknesses. As players within the AAPB league strive to advance their careers and be noticed, we hope that this technology can help showcase the immense talent and range of players within the league.”

“The American Association is excited to take the next step in our relationship with Rapsodo and showcase Rapsodo Stadium in our ballparks,” said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub via press release. “Our players and clubs will have immediate access to cutting-edge data from one of the most innovative and respected names in sports technology, and we see many ways in which the data will also heighten the fan experience both in-stadium and through our social platforms.”

