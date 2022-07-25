Twins to add Target Field game lounge from Wisdom Gaming in August

Here’s an interesting amenity for fans from the Minnesota Twins, as the team is adding a pop-up gaming lounge at Target Field featuring local developer Wisdom Gaming for each of the club’s 13 scheduled home games between August 15-31.

The “Twins Gaming Dugout” will be held in Town Ball Tavern and open to all fans with a ticket to that day’s game, from the time gates open to the conclusion of the contest.

“The Minnesota Twins are continually evolving the Target Field experience to keep it fresh while drawing in younger and more diverse fans,” said Chris Iles, the club’s senior director, brand experience and innovation, via press release. “Gaming is at the center of many of our future fans’ lives. Hosting a gaming lounge at Target Field will provide a unique opportunity for gamers to connect while also enjoying a Twins game.”

Fans visiting the Twins Gaming Dugout will be able to participate in a variety of esports games on a first-come, first-served basis at one of 10 gaming stations. Featured titles are set to include “MLB The Show 22,” “Minecraft”, “Rocket League” and more. Additionally, the Twins Gaming Dugout will host a daily “MLB The Show 22” tournament, with each winner being spotlighted on the main Target Field videoboard during that day’s game.

Local esports and gaming entertainment startup Wisdom Gaming will provide the setup and activation for the Twins Gaming Dugout. This is the second gaming lounge activation the Twins have partnered with Wisdom Gaming on, with the first taking place at The Gate 34 Experience from August 19-21, 2019. Locals may have also been exposed to Wisdom Gaining at its fourth-floor Mall of America space.

“Wisdom Gaming is proud to be partnering with the Minnesota Twins to bring back this exciting pop-up experience for fans,” said Steve LaCroix, President of Wisdom Gaming. “Having a dedicated space for diverse audiences to come together and play while cheering on the Twins is a great testament to the continued crossover between gaming and traditional sports.”