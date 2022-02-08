New for 2022: Wild Health Field, Wild Health Genomes

We have a new name of the Atlantic League’s Lexington Legends home: Wild Health Field, which will be shared with a second Atlantic League team, the Wild Health Genomes.

The two monikers are part of a sponsorship deal with Wild Health, the Lexington-based health-care provider.

“Wild Health will allow us to give back to the community and to our players in so many amazing ways,” said Legends CEO Andy Shea via press release. “There are tons of exciting things happening right now at the ballpark. New team, new artificial turf field, new video board, and our new partner Wild Health makes for the perfect organization to spearhead it all alongside us.”