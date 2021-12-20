Personnel news: Madison Mallards

We have some personnel news from the Madison Mallards (Northwoods League), where Samantha Rubin is the team’s new Assistant General Manager.

Rubin joins the Mallards by way of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (Atlantic League), where she rose in the ranks from an intern to the Marketing Director.

A Florida native and a University of Florida grad, Rubin spent her college years winning a National Title in collegiate rowing and assisting non-profits across the world with water filtration. She even climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro in the summer of 2018 to raise money for a nonprofit organization she started with her mom, Water4Mercy.

“There is something special about minor league baseball. The smaller parks, the community feel, the connections made with players, it is unmatched. That is especially true with the Mallards. The Mallards have made a name for themselves nationally as one of the best in the business, which is why this position was a perfect fit,” she said via press release.

Rubin’s duties as AGM will include bringing in new corporate sponsorship deals and overseeing the marketing department.