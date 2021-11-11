New Kentucky team added to 2022 Atlantic League lineup

A new Kentucky team will be added to the 2022 Atlantic League lineup, playing out of Whitaker Bank Ballpark, home of the Lexington Legends.

The addition of a new Staten Island team and this Kentucky team will put the 2022 Atlantic League lineup at 10 teams, with more additions planned for 2023 and beyond, with Hagerstown (MD) already confirmed.

The club is owned by Lexington-based Stands LLC, owner of the Legends, which plans to announce a team name shortly.

“The addition of the Kentucky club will provide travel advantages in our league schedule,” said Atlantic League President Rick White in a press statement. “The league is grateful to Stands LLC CEO Andy Shea and the entire Legends organization for their generous offer to host a second team in their ballpark.”

Shea, who noted the agreement was made easier by the earlier decision to install an artificial turf field in Lexington, said the Legends look forward to sharing their home with another team.

“One thing we’ve learned about this great city is that there is room for more baseball in Lexington,” Shea said. “Our fans deserve high quality in all the games in the league’s schedule.”