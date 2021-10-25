World Series ballparks, by the numbers

As we all eagerly await tomorrow’s World Series opener from Minute Maid Park, we’ve compiled some numbers on the ballparks hosting the most–and fewest–World Series games since the initial event in 1903.

That initial World’s Series between the Boston Americans (now the Red Sox) and the Pittsburgh Pirates was played at two long-gone ballparks, Boston’s Huntington Avenue Grounds and Pittsburgh’s Exposition Park III. Technically, Exposition Park was located in Allegheny City, adjacent to Pittsburgh and later annexed by Pittsburgh in 1907, though the first two versions were just a few blocks from the present-day PNC Park. The Pirates played there until 1909, when owner Barney Dreyfuss opened Forbes Field. Huntington Avenue Grounds would last through the 1911 season until Fenway Park opened in 1912.

Including that auspicious nine-game World’s Series–won by Boston five games to three–58 ballparks have hosted the most World Series games. Some, such as Philadelphia’s Columbia Park and Atlanta’s Turner Field, only hosted a few games, while others had multiple teams playing with home-field advantage during the World Series. Ebbets Field hosted both New York Giants and New York Yankees home games, Fenway Park and Braves Field hosted both Boston Red Sox and Boston Braves home games, Milwaukee County Stadium hosted both Braves and Brewers home games, and the Cardinals and Browns both called Sportsman’s Park home during the 1944 World Series. In this regard, the most notable occurrence of a ballpark hosting an entire Series came in COVID-impacted 2020, when Globe Life Field hosted all six games, with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays each hosting three home games.

Here is a list of the ballpark hosting the most World Series game, listed first by ballpark and then by home team. Some teams, such as the New York Yankees, show up multiple times on this list, reflecting the team’s World Series appearances in four different ballparks: the Polo Grounds and the three iterations of Yankee Stadium. That Yankee Stadium I hosted the most World Series games certainly isn’t a surprise when you trace the Yankees’ records over the years; the surprising thing is that the number could have been much larger. At their peak the Yankees had a history of pure dominance, and several World Series ended up in four-game Yankees sweeps.

Yankee Stadium I New York Yankees 74 Polo Grounds/Brush Stadium New York Giants 41 Fenway Park Boston Red Sox 31 Sportsman’s Park/Busch Stadium I St. Louis Cardinals 30 Ebbets Field Brooklyn Dodgers 28 Dodger Stadium Los Angeles Dodgers 27 Yankee Stadium II New York Yankees 26 Navin Field/Briggs Stadium/Tiger Stadium Detroit Tigers 19 Busch Stadium II St. Louis Cardinals 19 Shibe Park Philadelphia Athletics 18 Memorial Stadium Baltimore Orioles 17 Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Oakland Athletics 17 Wrigley Field Chicago Cubs 16 Redland Field /Crosley Field Cincinnati Reds 14 Forbes Field Pittsburgh Pirates 13 Shea Stadium New York Mets 13 Riverfront Stadium Cincinnati Reds 13 Royals Stadium/Kauffman Stadium Kansas City Royals 13 Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium Atlanta Braves 12 West Side Grounds Chicago Cubs 11 Comiskey Park Chicago White Sox 10 Griffith Stadium Washington Senators 10 Jacobs Field/Progressive Field Cleveland Indians 10 Pac Bell Park/AT&T Park San Francisco Giants 10 Busch Stadium III St. Louis Cardinals 10 Bennett Park Detroit Tigers 9 Minute Maid Park Houston Astros 9 Veterans Stadium Philadelphia Phillies 9 Metrodome Minnesota Twins 8 County Stadium Milwaukee Braves 7 Pro Player Stadium Florida Marlins 7 Polo Grounds/Brush Stadium New York Yankees 6 Candlestick Park San Francisco Giants 6 Three Rivers Stadium Pittsburgh Pirates 6 Skydome Toronto Blue Jays 6 Citizens Bank Park Philadelphia Phillies 6 Rangers Ballpark in Arlington Texas Rangers 6 Braves Field Boston Red Sox 5 Municipal Stadium Cleveland Indians 5 Huntington Avenue Baseball Grounds Boston Red Sox 4 Exposition Park III Pittsburgh Pirates 4 League Park Cleveland Indians 4 Metropolitan Stadium Minnesota Twins 4 Jack Murphy Stadium/Qualcomm Stadium San Diego Padres 4 Bank One Ballpark Arizona Diamondbacks 4 Edison International Field of Anaheim Los Angeles Angels 4 Comerica Park Detroit Tigers 4 South Side Park II Chicago White Sox 3 Comiskey Park Chicago Cubs 3 Shibe Park Philadelphia Phillies 3 Braves Field Boston Braves 3 Baker Bowl Philadelphia Phillies 3 Yankee Stadium III New York Yankees 3 Sportsman’s Park/Busch Stadium I St. Louis Browns 3 County Stadium Milwaukee Brewers 3 Memorial Coliseum Los Angeles Dodgers 3 Citi Field New York Mets 3 Nationals Park Washington Nationals 3 Globe Life Field Los Angeles Dodgers 3 Globe Life Field Tampa Bay Rays 3 Columbia Park Philadelphia Athletics 2 Fenway Park Boston Braves 2 Turner Field Atlanta Braves 2 U.S. Cellular Field Chicago White Sox 2 Coors Field Colorado Rockies 2 Tropicana Field Tampa Bay Rays 2

Ballpark names listed here refer to usage during the World Series. Hence the use of Edison International Field of Anaheim to refer to the former Anaheim Stadium and the future Angel Stadium: this was the official name during the Angels’ only World Series appearance in 2002.

Here are the ballparks never hosting a World Series game: American Family Field, Great American Ball Park, loanDepot Park, Oriole Park, Petco Park, PNC Park, T-Mobile Park, Target Field and Truist Park. You can cross Truist Park off the list this week.

We’ll have plenty more World Series ballpark trivia during the course of the week.

Photo of 1912 World Series game at Polo Grounds courtesy Library of Congress.