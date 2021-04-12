Now open: Best of the Ballparks 2021 MLB vote

Time for the next round in the popular Best of the Ballparks 2021 fan vote, as we ask you to weigh in on the best and the worst in Major League Baseball facilities. So go vote!

You’ll see some new seedings in the competition for 2021. PNC Park repeats as our top seed after winning the 2020 fan vote, but there have been some shifts and reseedings based on last year’s results and ballpark changes this season. However, our rankings are not the result of a formal pseudo-scientific grading system, but rather recommendations based on years of attending games, seeing how the ballparks function behind the scenes (we have seen plenty of ballpark cisterns while on visits in the past), how these ballparks have made an impact in their communities, and noting how ballparks are regarded within the industry.

The rankings are very loose, so please don’t take offense if your favorite has a low seeding in these brackets. Generally speaking, we divide these rankings into three tiers: elite (the top 10), outstanding (the middle 15) and in need of work (the bottom five). In the case of the bottom 5, it’s no secret that MLB teams are seeking replacements or drastic renovations.

Some things to note. First, you are allowed to vote multiple times, but you can only vote once per day. Second, you don’t need to fill out a full slate: partially filled lineups will count. A running tally of the vote will be presented at the bottom of this page in the form of brackets. Vote below: