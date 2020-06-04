Live U.S. baseball returns tonight with college tourney

We will have live U.S. baseball tonight for the first time since the pandemic ended action across the country, with the three-day, four-team Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational set to be broadcast on ESPN2 from Bryan, Texas.

The tournament launches tonight, with the first two games airing on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. CST. Game one will feature the CSBI Unity team, coached by LaTroy Hawkins, vs. the CSBI Liberty team, led by Steve Hecht. Game two will feature the CSBI Freedom team, coached by Drew Sutton, vs. the CSBI Independence team, led by Jorge Hernandez. Commentary and expert analysis will be provided by ESPN analyst and former MLB pitcher Kyle Peterson, and Jason Benetti, ESPN and White Sox play-by-play announcer. The final two days of the tournament will be available via pay-per-view subscription for $39.95 on csbi2020.com.

OOver 70 Division I schools from across the country will be represented in the tournament, including Auburn, Texas Tech, South Carolina, Alabama, Oregon State, TCU and North Carolina State. The coaching staff is comprised of former major league players with notable athletes, such as LaTroy Hawkins and Drew Sutton, who will lead the teams throughout the tournament.

“Baseball has united us throughout the history of this country and we’re truly blessed to be able to come back to share some much-needed relief during these difficult times,” said Uri Geva, owner of several Texas Collegiate League teams and Infinity Sports and Entertainment. “We’re continuing to work closely with local health officials to ensure the safety of all involved during this event.”

Five percent of each subscription fee will be donated to No Kid Hungry, an organization dedicated to ending child hunger in the United States.