Merch It Up with Stadium1

Does your merchandise shop need a bit of an upgrade, a general improvement, or just a complete overhaul? Stadium1 is here to help you with a dynamic solution for your team store and mobile store locations.

We’re introducing Merch It Up–the complete retail point-of-sale inventory control management system that will drive more revenue while controlling your merchandise outlets in real time and take your store to a new level of success.

Stadium1 will surround your merchandise store with core permeations for retail functionality, including custom software made for your merch store to make your inventory system so much more efficient, a barcode label printer, 2-D barcode scanners and a unique retail point-of-sale (POS) screen that categorizes all inventory items.

Here is what’s included:

Quick key entry with pictures makes for fast order entry

2-D upgraded counter scanner-fast processing of items

State-of-the-art bar-code Zebra upgraded printer

Deal Engine that promote sales and slow movers

Back Screen advertising-creates revenue

Concierge service-we enter all inventory and menu changes

Dynamic dashboard report-real time updates controls expenses

Operates off-line to keep the lines moving

Retail functions-exchanges, saved orders and more

Tender types to fit all retail needs

Retail functions such as permeations for high-level inventory tracking

Controlling items from initial order to the final sale

Fast quick receive order entry functions make inventory ordering easy

24/7 support, hosting with state-of-the-art POS mobile touch screens devices

Stadium1 was designed specifically for stadium and operations, born online and created from the ground up with the most advanced cloud-based software programming technology tools, designed by a team owner with a world-class technology background. Stadium1 exists in the market today with tools that can help teams increase revenues, reduce theft and waste. The integrated management suite links all departments into a real-time system so ownership can make more informed pre-game, in-game and post-game decisions based on integrated technology.

If you want more information on how Stadium1 can meet and exceed your venue needs with an integrated management system complete with state-of-the-art POS terminals, or if you are a Stadium1 customer and want more information on the full line of Stadium1 functionality, contact Ed Mullen at ed.mullen@stadium1.com or call 561-704-1414.