2026 MLB schedule still in flux

Despite the release of the 2026 MLB schedule earlier this month, elements of the annual game slate are in flux, with special events still to be announced and spring training matches to be unveiled.

We do know that two special events are indeed on the 2026 MLB schedule, with another scrapped this week. MLB has confirmed the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays were aiming to play June 13-14 at London Stadium, home of the Premier League’s West Ham, but the lack of adequate prep time between a May 24 West Ham match and the MLB games made setup infeasible. Previous London games had been surprisingly popular both at the box office and on TV.

Two other special events are set to go on the 2026 MLB schedule. First, though yet unannounced and unconfirmed, the annual MLB Little League Classic game will feature the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves on August 23. The game is held at Williamsport’s Bowman Field, home of the Williamsport Crosscutters (summer collegiate; MLB Draft League) and is geared toward participants in the Little League World Series.

Meanwhile, the Field of Dreams site in Dyersville, Iowa will once again host MLB (Minnesota Twins vs. Philadelphia Phillies) and MiLB (St. Paul Saints vs. Iowa Cubs) games in August. We don’t have a specific date yet for either game–the Phillies are set for a Target Field series on Aug. 14-16, and the Saints set for a Des Moines series Aug. 11-16–and the current schedules don’t denote the specifics of a cornfield event.

There will be some changes to the event, which debuted in 2021 to wide acclaim (we were there). First, the temporary ballpark hosting the 2021 and 2022 games was indeed torn down, but the resulting development of the Field of Dreams site yielded a smaller 3,000-4,000-seat venue, which is likely to be augmented by some temporary seating and structures. There are lots of specifics to be planned and announced, but if you get a chance to go, by all means do so–yes, mid-August in Iowa is usually damnably hot, and yes, corn does sweat, making for a rather humid experience–but it’s definitely a grassroots experience celebrating the best of the sport.

Meanwhile, a lot of us are waiting for 2026 spring-training schedules to be announced. In recent years MLB has released upcoming spring-training schedules around Labor Day, but so far nothing.

