In memoriam: Dave Elmore

Some very sad news from the world of Minor League Baseball: Dave Elmore, one of the leading operators in the sport for decades and a visionary in the modern sports-business world, has passed away.

As the founder and owner of several minor league baseball teams, including the Eugene Emeralds, Colorado Springs Sky Sox, Inland Empire 66ers, Amarillo Sod Poodles, Idaho Falls Chukars and Lynchburg Hillcats, Elmore established a lasting legacy in the world of sports.

He ran these teams as well as other sports endeavors via the Elmore Sports Group, a conglomerate of Minor League Baseball teams, professional hockey clubs, facility, concessions and special event management companies. The Elmore Sports Group took ownership of the San Antonio Missions Baseball Club ahead of the 1987 season and remained owners for 36 years, ending in 2022. During that span, the Elmore Sports Group oversaw six Texas League Championships. Dave Elmore was inducted into the Texas League and Pacific Coast League Halls of Fame in 2016.

“My heart is heavy with the passing of former Missions owner David Elmore,” said Missions President Burl Yarbrough via press release. “For 35 years, his presence was a guiding force for the Missions franchise. Dave led with experience, intelligence and compassion. I am forever grateful for having known and worked for such a wonderful leader.”

Beyond his involvement in professional baseball, Elmore’s sports activities extended to various sports ventures, owning the Utah Grizzlies and the Idaho Falls Spud Kings. Dave along with his wife, Donna Tuttle, moved the Grizzlies from Denver to Utah, and aided West Valley City in the development of the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, a state-of-the-art sports and entertainment arena which hosted the 2002 Winter Olympics. This multi-purpose facility became a hub for sporting events, concerts, and community gatherings, providing an unforgettable experience for attendees and contributing to the local economy.