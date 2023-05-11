Yankee Stadium AI to improve game-day experiences for fans

The ballpark experience is set for enhancement as the New York Yankees announced a new relationship with GameOn to provide Yankee Stadium AI chat and support via the team’s ballpark app.

The GameOn technology will enhance ticketing and guest experience via yankees.com for tourists and other fans seeking specific information about visiting Yankee Stadium, implementing Generative AI and GPT technology. The goal is to use queries to build out a fully managed chat experience to provide fans with faster support for ticketing, premium experiences, Yankee Stadium tours, concessions, transportation and more.

AI has been in the news lately, as the industry has generated plenty of discussions between tech enthusiasts who see it as automating drudge work to outsiders who see it has encroaching on the human experience. In this case, AI isn’t displacing any actual jobs, but positioned as an enhancement otherwise unavailable without the technology.

“In our continuing effort to enhance the overall Yankee Stadium experience, we were looking for ways to impact the very first part of a visit, which is the planning stage,” said Marty Greenspun, SVP of Strategic Ventures for the New York Yankees, via press release. “For those unfamiliar with visiting Yankee Stadium, including tourists from around the world making a once-in-a-lifetime trip, GameOn’s chat platform enables us to provide exceptional and instantaneous customer service from the get-go.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce our relationship with the New York Yankees,” said Alex Beckman, CEO of GameOn Technology, via press release. “While we currently support numerous teams spanning the NBA, NFL, NHL, and others, there’s a certain honor and prestige to be working with the Yankees. We’re excited to implement our industry-leading platform to benefit Yankees fans as they navigate their most important questions related to attending games at Yankee Stadium.”

GameOn’s platform will support fan inquiries by providing direct answers to fans’ most frequently asked questions. Future capabilities are expected to include the ability to answer questions in multiple languages and integration with Ticketmaster to provide fans a seamless capability to search for and purchase tickets.

This is the second ballpark implementation for GameOn: in 2022 the firm worked with the Milwaukee Brewers on American Family Field on a enhanced digital experience through Brewers Facebook Messenger,

Screenshot courtesy GameOn.