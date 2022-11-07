MLB Little League Classic returns to Williamsport for 2023, 2024

The MLB Little League Classic exhibition will return to Williamsport (Pa.) and Muncy Bank Park at Historic Bowman Field for 2023 and 2024, with a lease renewal approved by the City Council.

This year’s event, featuring the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals, is scheduled for Aug. 20, 2023. It’s a unique MLB exhibition: unlike the Field of Dreams games and potential future events, the MLB Little League Classic is focused on entertainment for the participants in the Little League World Series. It does make for a great televised event and a great promo for Little League Baseball on ESPN.

Plus, it’s a great chance for those not seeking to make the drive to Williamsport. Muncy Bank Park at Historic Bowman Field is a scenic, fan-friendly venue and the home of the MLB Draft League’s Williamsport Crosscutters. It’s a small venue, with a capacity around 2,500, first opening in 1926 and serving as home to various MiLB leagues, including Eastern League and NY-Penn League teams, over the years. And though it’s been updated over time, it still retains a lot of small-town ballpark charm.