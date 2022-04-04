Giants shift back-end ops, POS to Oracle

Big vendor switch to note here: At Oracle Park, the San Francisco Giants have shifted point-of-sale infrastructure and back-end operations to Oracle for the 2022 season.

The move isn’t totally surprising, with Oracle the team’s naming-rights partner for Oracle Park and hosting events during Oracle’s flagship conference, now known as CloudWorld, over the years. But it’s still a major overhaul. The move affects the park’s food and beverage options at concession stands or from their mobile devices. Behind the scenes, built-in restaurant business analytics and real-time data access will manage inventory while reducing food waste.

Using Oracle MICROS Simphony Cloud Point of Sale, the Giants say they will have additional flexibility for offerings based on what is happening across inventory, pricing, and promotions across all ballpark concessions. In future seasons, Oracle Park will implement self-service kiosks and grab-and-go checkout locations to add more convenience and choice for park-goers.

Besides the POS operations, the team has also moved its disaster recovery system for high-priority data, files and video to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) from AWS. This data runs the gamut from the team’s 200 terabytes of video to measure player performance and scouting purposes to video used for in-park entertainment at Oracle Park.

“From the delicious Crazy Crab Sandwich to our signature Gilroy Garlic Fries, Oracle Park is well-known for its world-class food and beverage program,” said Bill Schlough, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, San Francisco Giants, via press release. “Oracle will help us make it faster and easier than ever for fans to enjoy our unique offerings while boosting our operational efficiency, better managing inventory, and reducing costs.”

“Maintaining agility in the face of tumultuous market conditions and ever-evolving fan expectations is essential for ballpark operators,” said Simon de Montfort Walker, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Oracle Food and Beverage via press release. “Oracle’s transaction platform, MICROS Simphony Cloud, helps venues serve fans faster, arms staff with intuitive tech, and automates business operations. With it, Oracle Park can help ensure its fan experience and business performance continues to be one of Major League Baseball’s best.”

Photo by Mark Cryan.