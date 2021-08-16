More teams bringing masks back to ballpark spaces

With COVID-19 rates rising as a result of the Delta variant taking root, more MLB and MiLB teams are bringing back mask mandates within both indoor and outdoor spaces at the ballpark.

For instance: the Los Angeles Dodgers are asking fans to mask up when queuing at outdoor concession stands, making the masks a requirement for service, regardless of vaccination status. That’s worth noting: while many teams have mandated masks for indoor space, the Dodgers are also applying them to outdoor spaces.

A typical action is being taken by the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A East), per a statement made today from the team, applying to Truist Field’s indoor spaces:

In compliance with anticipated local guidelines, the Knights will be requiring all fans accessing public, indoor areas of Truist Field to wear a face covering unless actively eating or drinking. This will include the Budweiser Home Plate Club, the Diamonds Direct Luxury Lounge, and the Knights Team Store. This requirement will be effective beginning with Tuesday night’s home game.



Private suite holders will NOT be required to wear a mask in their spaces with their small groups. Masks are also NOT required to be worn outdoors within Truist Field. We thank our fans for their cooperation and patience.

The move by the Knights follow similar moves regarding indoor spaces by the Buffalo Bisons, Columbus Clippers Washington Nationals, St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins in recent weeks.

RELATED STORIES: Mask mandate returns to Busch Stadium