Another 2021 first: Smith will be first Black female MLB coach

Some history will be made in 2021, as Bianca Smith will become the first Black woman to serve as a coach after her hiring for Minor League work by the Boston Red Sox.

Smith is currently the assistant coach and hitting coordinator at Carroll University in Wisconsin. With the BoSox, she’ll work out of the Fenway South player development complex in Fort Myers, working with position players. A graduate of Dartmouth University, Smith had previously interned with the Texas Rangers and Cincinnati Reds and, not surprising, has experience and interest in the tech side of player development, per MLB.com:

“As the hitting coordinator, I run all of our technology side for hitting at Carroll,” said Smith. “The number of different resources that the Red Sox have as far as tech goes, I’m really excited to get my hands on that and learning the different metrics and being able to dive deeper into what I currently have is pretty exciting.”

