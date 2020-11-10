Woodfork new overlord of MLB Minor League Operations

Major League Baseball has named Peter Woodfork as Senior Vice President, Minor League Operations & Development, overseeing all aspects of player development for licensed affiliates, including minor-league governance, scheduling, umpiring, license compliance, and other league administration functions.

Woodfork will work in the MLB Baseball Economics & Operations Department, under Executive Vice President Morgan Sword. Besides his work with licensed affiliates, Woodfork will also oversee relationships with MLB Partner Leagues and the Player Development Departments of MLB’s 30 teams.

According to an MLB press release, Woodfork joined MLB in 2011 and had previously overseen MLB’s Umpiring Department. He spent five years with the Arizona Diamondbacks as Assistant General Manager (2005-2010) and three years with the Boston Red Sox (2003-2005) as Director of Baseball Operations, including during their historic 2004 World Series Championship season. Woodfork is a 1999 graduate of Harvard University, where he earned a degree in psychology and was a starting infielder for the Crimson baseball team, which won three Ivy League Championships in his four seasons.

As many of you know all too well, Major League Baseball is taking over control of the minor leagues after the last Player Development Agreement with the National Association expired at the end of September.

Here’s the most up-to-date information about the current affiliation status.

