New for 2021: Kamloops Northpaws

We have another addition to the summer-collegiate West Coast League in 2021, as the Kamloops Northpaws will be joining the circuit and playing out of Norbrock Stadium.

“Our group is thrilled to bring the West Coast League (WCL) to Kamloops,” said Norm Daley, one of the owners of the Kamloops NorthPaws, via press statement. “This league is one of the premier collegiate summer leagues in North America and the skill level is incredible. Some of the guys who play in the WCL go on to play in the majors, which means fans are going to experience an elevated level of play at Norbrock next summer.”

The other owners include Neal Perry and Jon Pankuch.

“The experience of a NorthPaws gameday will start out in the parking lot and continue on into the stadium,” said Pankuch via press statement. “Our goal is to create the ultimate entertainment experience and we know that it is all about the fan experience — with baseball attached. NorthPaws gamedays will be one of the hottest tickets because it will be affordable and the games, prizing, music, and activities will keep everyone entertained for hours. We can’t wait for the first gameday and being able to safely play and host fans in the stands.”

“Kamloops has a thriving atmosphere for amateur sport in B.C., so collegiate summer ball is obviously a great fit,” said WCL Commissioner Rob Neyer via press statement. “The WCL’s level of play is outstanding, ranking among baseball’s top summer collegiate leagues, which makes for intense games and a tremendous fan experience. As a new team, the NorthPaws face a stiff challenge, and it will be fun seeing them face off against the established clubs, especially their B.C. brethren. Congratulations to Kamloops, and welcome to the West Coast League!”

The Northpaws join the Nanaimo NightOwls as a 2021 WCL expansion team.