We have the logo for American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers, which becomes the new name of Miller Park come January 1, 2021.

Last January, American Family announced the new ballpark name, American Family Field, as part of a 15-year partnership and naming rights agreement. It extends the relationship between the Brewers and Madison’s American Family Insurance, which includes the naming rights to the team’s Phoenix spring-training complex, American Family Fields of Phoenix.

The logo should be pretty familiar to anyone with a passing familiarity with Miller Park: it’s topped with the familiar retractable roofline above an roofline element of the American Family Insurance logo, all done up with the Brewers colors. The logo comes from Infinite Scale of Salt Lake City, Utah.

“We are honored and grateful to be part of Milwaukee and Wisconsin – our home state for nearly 93 years. The American Family Field logo we unveil today is as much about the Brewers and their fans as it is about us, and that sentiment is reflected in the logo’s design,” said American Family President Bill Westrate in a press statement.

Variations of the logo will appear most prominently at three locations: On the exterior side of the ballpark over the main entrance facing I-94, replacing the ballpark’s current featured sign; on top of the scoreboard; and on the major free-standing sign adjacent to I-94. The precise designs and dimensions at each location is being finalized and will be released later this year.

Miller Park opened in 2001 as the replacement to Milwaukee County Stadium. The original Miller brewery is within eyesight of Miller Park, dating back to 1855. Miller High Life was introduced in 1903 and Miller Lite in 1975, forever giving the baseball world a series of unforgettable commercials featuring the likes of Bob Uecker and his seats in the front row. But MillerCoors ceased being a Wisconsin-owned concern in 2002 after a buyout from South African Breweries, first under the SABMiller name and then in 2008 when SABMiller and Molson Coors were combined to former MillerCoors, now headquartered in Chicago.

