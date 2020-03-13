Super Flush Takes Place at Atrium Health Ballpark

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Low A; Sally League) took another step Friday to prepare Atrium Health Ballpark for the 2020 season, conducting a super flush at the new facility.

Today, the Cannon Ballers were joined by city and ballpark construction officials in conducting the super flush. As part of this, all 104 toilets in the facility were flushed simultaneously and all faucets were turned on and left running for at least five minutes, serving as a test to ensure that Atrium Health Ballpark’s plumbing systems will work during peak demand.

This represented the latest milestone in planning for Atrium Health Ballpark, a facility opening in the 2020 Minor League Baseball season that is being built as the anchor of a larger redevelopment initiative in downtown Kannapolis. At the end of last month, Barton Malow–which is serving as construction manager at risk on the project–turned the ballpark over to the Cannon Ballers and the city after reaching the point of substantial completion.

1,2,3,FLUSH! So what is a “super flush”? Read More: https://t.co/Riy2YeWXBn pic.twitter.com/jbkxjvTRzR — Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (@Kcannonballers) March 13, 2020

“There are no training pants for Opening Day, which is why we’re so thankful the Barton Malow team meticulously tests every system as it comes online,” Cannon Ballers general manager Matt Millward said in a press statement. “They leave nothing to risk and little room for accidents.”

Initially, Atrium Health Ballpark was scheduled to host its first Cannon Ballers game on April 16, but the 2020 MiLB season has been delayed indefinitely in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Although the delay leaves uncertainty about when the 2020 season will get underway, there is still considerable anticipation over the four new affiliated MiLB ballparks set to open this year. In addition to Atrium Health Ballpark, the new MiLB ballparks slated to open this year include Toyota Field for the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Class AA; Southern League), a new Fredericksburg Nationals (High A; Carolina League) ballpark, and Riverfront Stadium–the home of the Wichita Wind Surge (Class AAA; Pacific Coast League), which we will preview in a story this afternoon.

Image, supplied on March 13, courtesy Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.