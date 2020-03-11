Yuengling Named Official Lager of the Philadelphia Phillies

Yuengling has become the Official Lager of the Philadelphia Phillies, as the brewery and the team announce a multiyear partnership. As a sponsor of the Phillies since 2017, Yuengling extends its partnership while introducing several new elements for the 2020 Major League Baseball season.

Ahead of the 2020 regular baseball season, Yuengling will roll out new, limited-edition Phillies Yuengling Lager cans emblazoned with the retro Phillies logo. These special Phillies Yuengling Lager cans will be available on shelves in 12-pack cans in select markets, or at Citizens Bank Park in 16-ounce cans.

“We’re so thrilled to combine America’s Oldest Brewery and America’s favorite pastime, both rooted in history and tradition, through our long-term partnership with the Philadelphia Phillies,” said Wendy Yuengling, Chief Administrative Officer and 6th generation family member, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. “As an ‘Official Lager of the Philadelphia Phillies,’ we not only get to celebrate our Pennsylvania roots, but we also have the ability to bring unique, customized experiences to Yuengling and Phillies fans, whether in-game or at-home.”

Yuengling will also extend its partnership with Philadelphia Phillies’ pitcher and brand ambassador Aaron Nola, the first active MLB player to have a partnership with a beer brand. The partnership with Nola includes a variety of elements including personal appearances on behalf of the brand, fan meet & greets, special promotions to meet the Philly All-Star, a chance to win a Yuengling Phillies home vending machine, social media sweepstakes and giveaways, local Philadelphia advertising and support of Nola’s 2020 local community efforts.

“Over the past year, I’ve had a lot of fun working with Yuengling and getting to know the family behind America’s Oldest Brewery,” said Aaron Nola. “I’m excited to continue my partnership with Yuengling in an even bigger way, and I couldn’t think of a better way to kick off the season than with these cool Lager cans.”

Along with the Aaron Nola partnership and team cans, Yuengling will provide fans with even more immersive experiences and integrate new marketing and logo rights into promotional materials, including:

Expanded brand presence at Citizens Bank Park, including a new, experiential bar area in right field called Yuengling Party Pavilion featuring Yuengling’s core products – Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, and the new upscale light brand, FLIGHT by Yuengling

Amplified signage throughout the ballpark, including the continuation of the Yuengling left field sign

“Yuengling Wednesday” during each Wednesday regular season home game with Yuengling promotions and giveaways

Ticket sweepstakes and opportunities to meet Aaron Nola and other Phillies legends

TV, radio and digital advertising, including media integrations during all Phillies home games

“Yuengling is a terrific partner and an important part of our ballpark’s off-the-field lineup,” said David Buck, Phillies Executive Vice President. “As we kickoff our 2020 season, we are excited that our fans will once again be able to enjoy the iconic taste of America’s Oldest Brewery, both at the ballpark or in their own home, all while cheering for their favorite baseball team.”