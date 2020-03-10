Personnel News: High Point, Buffalo

We have personnel news to report from the High Point Rockers (independent; Atlantic League) and the Buffalo Bisons (Class AAA; International League).

In High Point, the Rockers have named Pete Fisch as their new Team President. With the Rockers, he will oversee all day-to-day operations of the organization, including sales, marketing, fan engagement, special events, and more. Fisch becomes the second President in team history, replacing Ken Lehner who resigned in August 2019 to tend to personal matters.

“Our Board of Directors spent quite some time searching for the right candidate to lead the Rockers and we firmly believe Pete is the best choice for our future,” said Coy Williard, Chariman of the Board of High Point Baseball. “His experience at Wake Forest University, the PGA Tour, and in Minor League Baseball speak for itself; but his character and personality are what make him the perfect fit for High Point.”

Fisch has spent the previous five years as the Associate Athletic Director for Guest Experience/Venue Management/Championships at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem. In that capacity, he oversaw the daily operations of Event Management, LJVM Coliseum, and Wake Forest Tennis Complex while also monitoring all aspects of Guest Experience and developing new fan experience initiatives. Fisch also served as the Athletic Department’s liaison to Spectra Food Services, the company that also oversees all Food & Beverage operations at BB&T Point.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be joining the Rockers team and look forward to working with this staff, the board and the community,” Fisch said. “Last year was a phenomenal inaugural season and now we have a chance to continue building on that success. BB&T Point is truly a catalyst for growth in the area and offers an intimate setting with all the modern amenities. We are just at the beginning of an exciting venture to revitalize downtown High Point.”

Before joining the Demon Deacons, Fisch spent 11 years as the Director of Operations for Beaver Sports Properties, Inc. in Hickory, N.C., serving as the liaison to three affiliated Minor League Baseball teams: the Charlotte Knights (Class AAA; International League), the New Orleans Zephyrs (Class AAA; Pacific Coast League), and the Hickory Crawdads (Low A; Sally League). During that time he also was an Associate Tournament Director for the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn in Conover, N.C., a stop on the PGA Tour Champions Tour. His experience in professional baseball began in 1989 when Fisch was the Director of Stadium Concessions for the Columbus Astros (Class AA; Southern League)

He later became the Assistant General Manager of the Carolina Mudcats (Class AA; Southern League) from 1990-92 and the Hickory Crawdads (1992-94) before being named the Vice President and General Manager of the Winston-Salem Warthogs (High A; Carolina League) in 1994. During his nine seasons with the Warthogs, Fisch supervised the stadium renovations as well as the process of a new team name and logo while also serving as the team’s liaison to the Carolina League.

In Buffalo, Rich Baseball Operations has named Anthony Sprague the new General Manager of the Bisons, while announcing several promotions within the team’s front office. Approaching his 19th season with the organization, Sprague becomes just the third General Manager in the club’s modern Triple-A era and only the 20th in the 136-year history of the franchise.

Sprague takes over general manager duties from Mike Buczkowski, who was promoted to President of Rich Baseball Operations prior to the 2019 season and had held both positions over the last year.

Rich Baseball Operations has also announced the promotions of Brad Bisbing to Assistant General Manager of the Bisons, Geoff Lundquist as Bisons Director of Sales, Theresa Cerabone as Merchandise Manager for Rich Baseball Operations and Chas Fiscella as Rich Baseball Operations Accounting Manager.

Rich Baseball Operations not only encompasses the Buffalo Bisons, but also the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Class AA; Texas League) and the West Virginia Black Bears (Short Season A; NY-Penn League).

“We are thrilled to have Anthony as the next general manager of the Bisons to continue our long-standing tradition of providing the absolute best sports and family entertainment experience in town,” said Buczkowski, President, Rich Baseball Operations. “Anthony’s dedication to our core values, his ability to connect with people, and his commitment to doing things the right way makes him an excellent choice to lead our organization moving forward.”

“What makes the Bisons and Rich Baseball Operations so strong is the continued development and growth of our associates into leaders. All of the promotions we are making today allow us to continue Bob and Mindy Rich’s vision that we serve as passionate stewards of this great game for the Western New York and Southern Ontario communities for years to come,” said Joe Segarra, Chief Operating Officer of the Rich Entertainment Group.

Sprague first joined the Bisons in 2002 as an intern in the sales department and earned a full-time position the following season. In 2011, he was promoted to Director of Sales and continued to oversee all sales efforts as Assistant General Manager starting in 2017. During his tenure with the Bisons, Sprague has pioneered many of the team’s most successful events, including the club’s annual Star Wars and Superhero Nights, with both events raising funds and awareness for worthy causes.

A native of Hoosick Falls, NY and a resident of Lancaster, Sprague is a graduate of SUNY Cortland where he pitched four seasons for the Red Dragons and helped lead the team to four consecutive Division III College World Series appearances from 1998-2001.

Sprague currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation, Compass House and the Superhero Alliance of Western New York and is also a member of the advanced committee for Explore and More Children’s Museum.