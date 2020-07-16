Name-the-team contest launched for new Alton team

Another sign that 2021 isn’t that far away: we have a name-the-team competition for the new summer-collegiate Prospect League squad operating at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park next season.

“Having worked in baseball my whole career, there is excitement that comes with being part of a new team,” said Steve Marso, owner of the Alton team, vis press release. “I want to bring that excitement to the fans and community of Alton with the opportunity to be a key part of the start of this team.”

The competition runs through July 24. Five finalists will be chosen for fans to vote on through August 1. The new team name will be unveiled August 14 at 3 p.m. at Gordon Moore Park, where the winner will get official Alton Baseball merchandise and two season tickets for the 2021 season. Three runners up in the competition will also receive various baseball merchandise.

Participants should submit proposed names at AltonBaseball.com. In the event that the same name is submitted by multiple participants, the person who submitted the name first will be deemed the submitter of the proposed name.

“We want people who love baseball and love Alton to participate and bring the spirit of these two things together to represent this new team,” said Marso. “I am excited to see what this great community comes up with!”

Part of the Prospect League, the Alton team will begin their first season in May 2021. With more than 20 years in baseball, Marso bought the Alton expansion team in winter 2020. Most recently, he owned the Waterloo Bucks, based in Waterloo, Iowa, and part of the Northwoods League. Prior to that, he worked with many minor league teams including the St. Paul Saints and the Minnesota Twins Spring Training.

