Clipper Magazine Stadium snares 2021 Best of the Ballparks win

Your repeat champion in the 2021 Best of the Ballparks MLB Partner Leagues fan vote: Clipper Magazine Stadium, home of the Atlantic League’s Lancaster Barnstormers.

Fans chose Clipper Magazine Stadium in the finals over Franklin Field, home of the American Association‘s Milwaukee Milkmen.

“We are so appreciative of all the support we received from our fans, our partners, the writers and all of the baseball fans that voted. To earn this award two years in a row is such an honor and we’re so proud to share it with the entire Lancaster community who continues to show support for all that we do here at Clipper Magazine Stadium,” said Rob Liss, Managing Partner of the Lancaster Barnstormers. “Thank you to Ballpark Digest for hosting the contest each year and to all the ballparkdigest.com followers who voted for us.”

Clipper Magazine Stadium opened for the 2005 season and has been the home of the Barnstormers ever since. As noted, this is a repeat win for the ballpark in the Best of the Ballparks vote. Last year Lancaster won in the independent ballparks category, which was overhauled in 2021 with the reclassification of three leagues as MLB Partner Leagues and the addition of the Pioneer League.

Other fan favorites in the 2021 Best of the Ballparks fan vote include Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Detroit Tigers (Grapefruit League); Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Arizona Diamondbacks/Colorado Rockies (Cactus League); O’Brate Stadium, Oklahoma State University (college baseball); PNC Park, Pittsburgh Pirates (Major League Baseball); Las Vegas Ballpark, Las Vegas Aviators (Triple-A); and Dunkin’ Donuts Park, Hartford Yard Goats (Double-A). Voting continues in the High-A, Low-A and MLB Summer Collegiate categories through the end of July.